William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for KZR

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($9.27) EPS.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kezar Life Sciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 738.6% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 359,470 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

