William Blair Has Negative Forecast for AII Q3 Earnings

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for American Integrity Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Integrity Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AII stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

