William Blair Has Negative View of Straumann FY2025 Earnings

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Straumann Price Performance

Straumann stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

