William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for ALLO Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.