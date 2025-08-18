William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ANRO Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

ANRO opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 714,461 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 496,976 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 390,190 shares during the period.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

