William Blair Weighs in on OTCMKTS:ZLDPF Q3 Earnings

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 82.30%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZLDPF. Barclays raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.10 and a quick ratio of 25.07.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

