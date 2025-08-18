Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.46 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

