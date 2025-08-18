WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Critical Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce 127.91% -67.10% 242.85% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -2.06, indicating that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $2.59 million N/A $3.32 million N/A N/A WiMi Hologram Cloud $75.39 million 0.49 $9.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Beyond Commerce and WiMi Hologram Cloud”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

