Wolfe Research Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $200.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 14.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,387,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 123,911 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

