Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in July

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,300 shares, adecreaseof44.2% from the July 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,673.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,673.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WOLTF opened at $129.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $191.66.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

