Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in July

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 167,300 shares, adecreaseof44.2% from the July 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,673.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,673.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WOLTF opened at $129.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $191.66.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
