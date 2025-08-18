Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in July

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adecreaseof42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Worley Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.51 on Monday. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

