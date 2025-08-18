Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $64.93 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

