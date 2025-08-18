Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in July

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, anincreaseof72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yaskawa Electric Price Performance

YASKY stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. Yaskawa Electric has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $869.63 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yaskawa Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yaskawa Electric

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.