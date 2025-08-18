YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head-To-Head Contrast

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for YogaWorks and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $681.26 million 3.03 $147.59 million $2.31 13.76

This table compares YogaWorks and Perdoceo Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 20.09% 17.13% 13.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

