Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

View Our Latest Report on ASB

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.