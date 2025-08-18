Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Allegion

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $167.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $170.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.06.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $571,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Allegion by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

