Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.