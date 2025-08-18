Zacks Research Comments on Textron’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

