Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AGCO Q3 Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.20 on Monday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AGCO by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

