Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CWT Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.