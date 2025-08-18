Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for NOG Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.42 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

