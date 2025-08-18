Zacks Small Cap Issues Positive Outlook for MetaVia Earnings

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetaVia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for MetaVia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MetaVia’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on MetaVia from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

MetaVia Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTVA opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. MetaVia has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

MetaVia Company Profile

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

