10,550 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 $DOG Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Up 0.1%

DOG stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.