11,564 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.3%

WLY stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.