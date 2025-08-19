2,555 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $459,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. The trade was a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,252. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

