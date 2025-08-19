2,558 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,065.50, a PEG ratio of 246.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.