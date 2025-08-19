27,482 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 44,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.