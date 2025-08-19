391 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,394,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

