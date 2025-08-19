3,983 Shares in Regency Centers Corporation $REG Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

