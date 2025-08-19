59,473 Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GUT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 14,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GUT opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 988.0%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

