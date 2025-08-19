7,472 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 120.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 258,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

