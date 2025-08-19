7,596 Shares in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XB Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 1.01% of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

About BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.