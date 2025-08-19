A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Hold (C+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c+) rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,938.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

