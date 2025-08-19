Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

