Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.61 and traded as high as C$17.85. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 2,579 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 72.71%.
Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.
