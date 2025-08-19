Acushnet $GOLF Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

