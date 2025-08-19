Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

