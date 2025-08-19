AECOM $ACM Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,820,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 936,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $122.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

