Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as high as C$8.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.02, with a volume of 1,393,537 shares changing hands.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

