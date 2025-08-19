Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total value of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,265,349. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $456.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $457.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

