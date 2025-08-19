Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,092,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $37,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $21,057,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 395,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,025,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,416,000 after acquiring an additional 361,010 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 674,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 354,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,767,000 after acquiring an additional 350,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder John T. Kim purchased 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $562,665.96. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

