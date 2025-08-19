Analyzing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveWorld and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $12.3750, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and Perion Network”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.35 million N/A $60,000.00 $0.01 14.00 Perion Network $424.10 million 0.99 $12.61 million ($0.12) -77.92

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 2.97% 6.81% 3.98% Perion Network -1.12% 2.68% 2.13%

Summary

Perion Network beats LiveWorld on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

(Get Free Report)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.