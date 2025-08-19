Analyzing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe 20.47% 9.02% 5.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Cantaloupe”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Cantaloupe $268.60 million 2.98 $11.99 million $0.79 13.84

Cantaloupe has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Cantaloupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cantaloupe 1 5 1 0 2.00

Cantaloupe has a consensus price target of $12.24, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

