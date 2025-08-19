APA Corporation $APA Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of APA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.