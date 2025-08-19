Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

