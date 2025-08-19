Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ABG opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

