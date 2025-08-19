Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $39,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30,639.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 128,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,037,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

