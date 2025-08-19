Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.25 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 48.18 ($0.65). Assura shares last traded at GBX 48.01 ($0.65), with a volume of 52,473,902 shares.

Assura Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.25.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assura had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 18.09%. On average, analysts expect that Assura Plc will post 3.5830389 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assura

About Assura

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 1,572,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.68), for a total value of £786,292.50 ($1,062,126.84). Also, insider Jayne Cottam sold 1,017,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.68), for a total value of £508,793.50 ($687,280.16). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,540 shares of company stock worth $125,674 and sold 5,147,996 shares worth $257,233,151. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

