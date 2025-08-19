BancFirst Corporation $BANF Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BancFirst worth $249,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $137.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,490. 32.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.