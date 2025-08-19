BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 697.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 386.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.3%

BKU opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

